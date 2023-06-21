South Coast Register
Home/Community
Our People

Meet Rural Australians for Refugees Shoalhaven: the advocates lending their voices to stranded refugees

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 22 2023 - 11:48am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mary Duvollet, Gil Clapham, Mardijah Simpson, John Brentnall and Carmel McCallum of Rural Australians for Refugees Shoalhaven. Picture by Jorja McDonnell
Mary Duvollet, Gil Clapham, Mardijah Simpson, John Brentnall and Carmel McCallum of Rural Australians for Refugees Shoalhaven. Picture by Jorja McDonnell

She's the Ten Pound Pom, who has spent a lifetime helping refugees - though Mardijah Simpson won't be calling it quits any time soon.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.