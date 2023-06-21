She's the Ten Pound Pom, who has spent a lifetime helping refugees - though Mardijah Simpson won't be calling it quits any time soon.
The Greenwell Point grandmother is still actively campaigning with Rural Australians for Refugees (RAR) Shoalhaven.
Since 2016, Mrs Simpson has petitioned, lobbied and fundraised with RAR Shoalhaven.
The funds have gone on to aid workers in Papua New Guinea, who are on the ground supporting about 167 asylum seekers - and her letters have gone to many a prime minister and parliamentarian.
But Mrs Simpson's story really stars many decades ago.
Born in England, she said it all began in the wake of World War II, when her community welcomed refugee families fleeing Eastern Europe.
"There was no shame: they were hosted, or set up villages and camps, and kids from refugee families went to our school," she said.
"Accepting that someone's come from a warzone and had to flee their country, and then you help them, it's fundamental to my way of looking at the world."
In those post-war years, little Mardijah could never have imagined the impact she would have - or that her determination to help would take her halfway around the world.
Mrs Simpson's own migration journey led her to Sydney under the Ten Pound Pom scheme.
She started work in the local community centre during the early 70s, and soon, her team was busy helping refugees of the Vietnam War settle here.
That community work led on to advocacy with the Refugee Council of Australia.
Coincidentally, the Refugee Council was how fellow RAR Shoalhaven member John Brentnall started his advocacy journey.
Raised in the Uniting Church by his father, a minister, Mr Brentnall said an altruistic streak ran in the family.
Then a pivotal moment, there was the MV Tampa - and a job supporting refugees came calling.
"I was absolutely shocked at what was going on," he said.
"When a job became vacant I was quick to apply and get it - it felt good to be in a place that was helping to do something about it.
"They [Refugee Council] were working at the policy level... constantly advocating for better conditions.
"Even though it was a very small cog in a bigger wheel, it was good to be a part of that.
"It sort of lit the fire, and it's been burning ever since."
Mr Brentnall never really stopped helping people after that.
As well as supporting refugees arriving in Australia, he went on to become a church minister in Berry.
All of it led to becoming a founding member of Rural Australians for Refugees Shoalhaven.
Mr Brentnall said the band of locals - and RAR groups across regional Australia - were determined to lend their voices to stranded asylum seekers.
"The focus from the beginning [in 2016] was on the people being held on Manus and Nauru," he said.
"There's 167 of them left now; most were on Manus and moved to Port Moresby, and we're down to about a dozen now on Nauru.
"The people left there, after ten years of being deprived of basically everything, they're just broken."
Me Brentnall added that places like the Shoalhaven could become a viable home for more refugees - provided leaders stepped up to solve the housing crisis.
"One of the things about Rural Australians for Refugees is, that groups in Mansfield, Bendigo, and even Young have helped refugees settle," he said.
"Quite a few have gone out there, because they had work.
"If they can get jobs and housing, they're the key things."
June 18-24 is Refugee Week in Australia; it has been organised by the Refugee Council of Australia since 1986.
Refugee Week aims to inform the public about refugees and celebrate positive contributions made by refugees to Australian society.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.