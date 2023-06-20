South Coast Register
People vulnerable to smoke urged to stay indoors

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 21 2023 - 11:09am, first published 9:30am
The National Parks and Wildlife Service is due to start a hazard reduction burn in the Jervis Bay National Park today. Picture supplied.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service is planning a hazard reduction burn in Jervis Bay National Park, 3km west of Vincentia, from today (Wednesday, June 21).

