The National Parks and Wildlife Service is planning a hazard reduction burn in Jervis Bay National Park, 3km west of Vincentia, from today (Wednesday, June 21).
The planned 6-hectare burn will take place along Naval College Road, just west of Bayswood.
The burn is designed to reduce naturally accumulated fuel loads in the park, helping to protect nearby private properties and businesses in the event of a wildfire.
NPWS firefighters will be joined by Rural Fire Service teams to take advantage of favourable weather conditions.
Traffic control will be in place along sections of Naval College Road and motorists are reminded to exercise caution and drive to conditions.
People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
This burn is one of the many the services is carrying out in national parks across the South Coast region during winter.
All burns around the state are coordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service to ensure the impact on the community is assessed at a regional level.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Planning and Environment.
