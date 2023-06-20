Police officer to face a range of charges

A police officer has been charged following an investigation by the Professional Standards Command.
On Monday, January 30, a 38-year-old officer - attached to a southern region command - reported being assaulted at Cronulla while off-duty.
Following extensive inquiries by police, the officer was charged with assault, affray and making a false representation resulting in a police investigation.
He is due to appear at Sutherland Local Court on Thursday, August 10.
His employment status is currently under review.
