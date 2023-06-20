Nowra's inaugural Food Hero Award is officially done and dusted - and the team behind it has celebrated the success.
Winning restaurant Two Brown Men hosted the Food Markies team and avid local shopper Stacey Williams on Tuesday (June 20).
She was the lucky winner of a Food Markies hamper for simply voting in the recent awards, and collected her prize at the celebration.
READ MORE:
Ms Williams was delighted to take home a stack of Shoalhaven-made goods, and said she makes an effort to back small businesses.
"[I shop small] to support the locals - I just try different shops and restaurants all the time," she said.
After receiving a strong community response from the first ever public vote, Food Markies founder Elizabeth Akinsanya said she will continue uplifting local businesses.
"Because this was our first, I didn't know what to expect. But the local community really turned out in terms of nominations and voting," Mrs Akinsanya said.
"I would just like to thank everyone who has joined us to make this a big success.
"[Next year] we can be looking forward to it, though it might not be Nowra, it might be another local area - we're looking at going all around the Shoalhaven.
Food Markies is the online platform for Shoalhaven residents to shop with small local businesses.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.