Shoalhaven Council and Endeavour Energy partner in planting program

By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 20 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 1:08pm
Close to 2000 trees are being planted across the Shoalhaven in the lead-up to National Tree Day. Picture supplied.
Hundreds of trees are being planted across the Shoalhaven in the lead up to National Tree Day on July 30.

