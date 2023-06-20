Hundreds of trees are being planted across the Shoalhaven in the lead up to National Tree Day on July 30.
Shoalhaven Council is partnering with Endeavour Energy to plant around 1,850 trees across the Shoalhaven to improve shade and reduce urban heat in neighbourhoods, support biodiversity and bushland regeneration, and protect and stabilise foreshores.
Native species are being planted in 18 locations including tourist parks, reserves and streets in towns across the Shoalhaven, culminating in a Tree Planting Day at Dolphin Point.
"This is a welcome investment in our communities that will enhance the amenity and biodiversity of places across our city," said Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley.
"Dolphin Point has been chosen for the mass tree planting to protect the foreshore from coastal erosion and support the natural environment and birdlife in this seaside town," she said.
"Plant species have been specially selected to reduce coastal erosion and support native wildlife that rely on these for food and shelter," Cr Findley said.
The trees chosen for street planting are ideal for the streetscape environment as their shape and structure when they mature won't impede pedestrian access and car parking.
Endeavour Energy's General Manager of Health, Safety and the Environment, Keith Hoskins, said the organisation was pleased to be able to support the regeneration of local bushland.
"Providing safe, reliable and affordable power to people living and working across the Shoalhaven is at the core of what we do, however, having a positive impact on the communities we serve is equally as important," Mr Hoskins said.
READ MORE:
"This initiative with Shoalhaven City Council is the latest in a series of tree planting events that we have been hosting in partnership with local community, and we look forward to you once again joining with the local community for what promises to be a great and rewarding day," he said.
Most of the trees will be planted as seedlings in natural areas to help revegetation.
Sites include: Thurgate Oval - Bomaderry dog park, Connors View, Berry (revegetation of the creekline), Foreshore Reserve in Ulladulla's Did-Dell St, Dolphin Point Foreshore, Foreshore Reserve at Burrill Lake, the local park in Nowra's Dudley Ave, Nowra Showground, Ferry Lane, Nowra, Foreshore Park, Nowra, Foreshore Park, Greenwell Point, Queenbeyan Ave, Burrill Lake, Huntingdale Drive, Mollymook, Plantation Point Reserve, Vincentia, Croobyar Rd and Myrtle St in Milton, Village Drive, Ulladulla and Lake Conjola Entrance Rd.
A further 200 street trees will be planted across the Shoalhaven.
