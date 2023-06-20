South Coast Register
Crash Bandihoot performing as the number of stalls continues to grow

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 20 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 11:30am
Travelling big brass band Crash Bandihoot is performing at the Nowra CBD Fresh Food Market on Thursday, June 22. Picture supplied.
Travelling big brass band Crash Bandihoot is crashing the Nowra CBD Fresh Food Market on Thursday, June 22, to take the market atmosphere up a notch.

