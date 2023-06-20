Travelling big brass band Crash Bandihoot is crashing the Nowra CBD Fresh Food Market on Thursday, June 22, to take the market atmosphere up a notch.
The New Zealand band is touring Australia, and has decided to showcase its energetic style of New Orleans-style music for market shoppers.
Meanwhile the market continues to grow, with more stalls offering a growing selection from local producers, growers and makers.
"We have definitely ignited something in the Nowra CBD," said market coordinator and Bomo Bulk owner Jess Bromley.
"This weekly, transformational market is changing the way people interact within the Nowra CBD and this week is no exception."
Ms Bromley said the number of stallholders had doubled during the four weeks of the market's operation, and she said this week "is one not to miss if you have been meaning to come down to the Nowra CBD and check out all the good things on offer".
Stallholders taking part on June 22 include Strong Organics, The Patchy Growers. Bees R Us Braidwood, Tara Distillery, Kraken Sourdough, Martins Ridge Farm, Tea Journeys, Bunya Wholefoods vegan treats, Coopers Produce and Ian's Living Herbs.
They will be joined at Jellybean Park by local food vans Ola Chola, Kings Porker BBQ and Chasing Mr Morris.
The market is a free community event with all people welcome.
It is held every Thursday from 2 to 6pm with live music, food trucks and showcasing the best Shoalhaven producers, makers and growers.
