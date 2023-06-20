South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Gerringong Lions reclaim top spot after beatdown of Nowra-Bomaderry Jets

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 20 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerringong Lions' Taj Ford pushing through the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets' defense. Picture by Game Face Photography.
Gerringong Lions' Taj Ford pushing through the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets' defense. Picture by Game Face Photography.

The Gerringong Lions have sent a strong message to the rest of the teams in the Group Seven Rugby League competition after dismantling the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets, 36-28 at Michael Cronin Oval on Saturday, June 17.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.