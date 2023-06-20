The Gerringong Lions have sent a strong message to the rest of the teams in the Group Seven Rugby League competition after dismantling the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets, 36-28 at Michael Cronin Oval on Saturday, June 17.
It was an important win for the Lions who now reclaim first position on the ladder, while this loss sees the Jets drop from first to third, with the Stingrays leapfrogging the Nowra/Bomaderry team for second after beating Milton-Ulladulla.
The Jets struck first in Saturday's clash with Tyson Simpson, putting his side up 4-nil early.
While this was the start the Jets had been hoping for, the response from the Lions was swift and impressive.
In front of the happy Gerringong faithful, the Lions ran loose in the first 40 minutes of play, leading to a 22-10 lead at halftime, in what an authoritative period of play for the side.
READ MORE:
It did appear things may turn around for the Jets as they went over the line five minutes into the period, after a brilliant run by Tyson Simpson saw him blitz through the Gerringong defence.
Clyde Parsons' conversion cut the lead to 16-22.
The Lions would soon respond, however, with back-to-back tries.
A series of clever dummies by classy halfback Rixon Russell set up a streaking Jack Quine to run over, before Kal Collins would break through for Gerringong's second in-a-row.
Two successful conversions by Jake Taylor ballooned the lead to 34-16.
The Jets would tack a few tries to decrease the margin, but it was too little too late for Nowra-Bomaderry to comeback.
A penalty goal by Taylor would round the score out to its final margin 34-16.
Gerringong head coach Scott Stewart said it was another strong performance from the side's young guns, which has been a critical part of the team's success all year.
"It's been a different season with the amount of players we have used but it's been great to have so many young guys given an opportunity and step up," he said.
"It's a reflection on the senior players that they have been able to assist them transition to first grade and everyone around the team is just enjoying themselves."
Across the rest of the competition, the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas secured their fourth victory in a 34-22 win at Berry Showground over the Magpies, the Shellharbour Sharks detonated against the Kiama Knights winning 46-0, while Jamberoo Superoos completed the comeback to win 22-16 against the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles at Centenary Field.
