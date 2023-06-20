The Nowra Velo Club had a win at the Southern Highlands Interclub on Saturday afternoon with rider Jose Pereira first over the line in his grade.
It wasn't a clean run for Pereira. who had his chain drop off the front chainwheel with ten metres remaining, but he held on for a narrow win.
This interclub was held at the Illawarra Cycle Club's criterium course at Unanderra on an afternoon that provided some cool winter weather.
Light wind, blue skies and a more than acceptable temperature for the riders and spectators.
Nowra Velo's Jason Spence placed fourth in the C grade race and just one position ahead of club mate Brad Oaten. Another NVC rider, Geoffery Maguire also finished in the lead group in this event.
Ben Wallis was the only NVC rider in the B grade interclub race and contested the sprint finish but was not placed in the top five positions. Alex Verdi raced in D grade but he hit out for the finish too soon.
Verdi launched his hopefully winning move with a lap to go, that is a kilometre, but he was swamped in the final 200 metres.
Wallis and Oaten also turned up for the Nowra Velo Club's racing at the Albatross Aviation Technology Park on Sunday morning where the weather was no where near as kind as the previous day.
It was windy and very cold at Yerriyong when the club ran two events that carried points for the second round of 2023 Ultimate Cycles/Elite Energy team series.
The division two race was a clear win for Jon Schol and the Coffeeliscious team. Schol was well clear of second placed Gary Bryce (Coffeeliscious) while another of the coffee drinkers, Adrian McMillan (Coffeeliscious) placed third. Mike Berriman (Access) was fourth, ahead of Jamie Overton (Ultimate/Elite Energy).
Frank Neri (Hanlon Windows) was the best on the D grade riders ahead of
Hubert Driehuis (Coffeeliscious) and Michael Thompson (Hanlon Windows). Neri had placed third overall in this event, getting over the line half a wheel ahead of McMillan.
The division one race was a blast from the start. Mark Williams (Coffeeliscious) has not raced for over two months but he lit the fuse early and was charging off the front of the field from the get go.
The constant attacking and chasing had the field split apart, leaving only six riders in the lead group going into the bell lap.
Ben Wallis (Access Storage) was first out of the final corner and charging for the finish line when Harry Ludman (Ultimate/Elite Energy) blasted past to take the win from Wallis by three lengths.
Cameron Harrison (Hanlon) was third, followed by Brad Oaten (Hanlon), Dean Byrne (Access) and Zac Peters (Coffeeliscious).
A short time later and Williams crossed the line in seventh position with Godfrey Green (Coffeeliscious) and Brendan Handel (Ultimate/Elite Energy) close by.
Coffeeliscious took the team win in this round, ahead of Hanlon Windows, Ultimate/Elite Energy and Access Storage.
The Nowra Velo Club were also able to conduct a traffic controllers' course on Saturday where ten extra members were able to gain there certificates to act as traffic controllers at future NVC events.
