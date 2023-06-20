South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Nowra Velo Club begin interclub racing season with several big performances

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 20 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
. A close finish between Adrian McMillan (left) and Frank Neri (back). Picture supplied.
. A close finish between Adrian McMillan (left) and Frank Neri (back). Picture supplied.

The Nowra Velo Club had a win at the Southern Highlands Interclub on Saturday afternoon with rider Jose Pereira first over the line in his grade.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.