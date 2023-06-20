South Coast Register
Jamberoo Superoos secure close victory over Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles to win fourth straight

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 20 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles fullback Jesse Prinsse chiming into the backline during his side's heart-breaking loss to Jamberoo Superoos on Sunday. Picture by David Hall.
Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles have come within an ace of causing a South Coast Rugby League first grade boilover before wilting in the closing stages to go down 22-16 to Jamberoo Superoos at Centenary Field on Sunday.

