Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles have come within an ace of causing a South Coast Rugby League first grade boilover before wilting in the closing stages to go down 22-16 to Jamberoo Superoos at Centenary Field on Sunday.
With blustry conditions leading to numerous handling errors from both side, the win was the Superoos fourth successive win which helps cement fifth spot on the now crowded competition table, but they had to overcome a 16-4 deficit early in the second half before finishing strongly to secure the win.
The Eagles had the first points on the board in the 10th minute when five-eighth Matt Arblaster made the most of a Jamberoo error to scoop up a dropped pass and speed away to score. Jiye Ellis converted for a 6-0 lead.
It took a long time for the Superoos to click into gear, before second-rower Cory Grigg powered over out wide, but he blotted his copybook five minutes later when he was sent to the sin-bin by referee Drury, and his absence seemingly turned the match in the home team's favour.
First, from the resulting penalty, Eagles lock Jack Walsh showed some great footwork to dance his way through the defence and race away and Ellis' second conversion extended their lead to 12-4, a lead they held until halftime.
Then, with Grigg about to return just after the break, the Eagles spread the ball wide and replacement centre Tyne Collings dived over for a big 16-4 lead.
READ MORE:
One of Jamberoo's most consistent players, prop James Gilmore turned the game around in the 47th minute when he charged through the middle of the ruck on the last tackle and stretched out to score and close the gap to 16-8.
Grigg then turned provider with a great run out wide to send winger Jordan Xuereb diving over in the corner as Jamberoo surged.
The wind was playing havoc with centre Matt Forsyth's normally reliable kicking, but the lead had been trimmed to four at 16-12.
The comeback was almost complete in the 67 th minute when replacement hooker Isak Parkes sent an inside pass to a rampaging Jayden Morgan who scored under the posts and Forsyth converted to give the visitors the lead for the first time in the game, 18-16.
With the Eagles seemingly out of their feet, a nice pass by Morgan sent a returning Kyle Stone charging over, and despite the missed close-range conversion, Jamberoo had done enough to secure an important win.
James Gilmore, Jayden Morgan, Jake Clarke and Simon Maslanka had big games for the Superoos, while Jack Walsh, Matt Arblaster, Kyle Williams and Jesse Prinsse tried hard for the Eagles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.