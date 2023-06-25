While many on the South Coast are struggling to come to terms with the changing weather patterns and seasons, the original inhabitants actually observed six weather seasons.
Weather and seasonal observations from the Dharawal people have been published on the Bureau of Meteorology website, as it acknowledges the weather observations from Indigenous communities all over the country.
The Indigenous Weather Knowledge section of the BoM website includes the six seasons recognised by the Dharawal people who, according to the website, occupied the area from Sydney Harbour's southern shores to the northern shore of the Shoalhaven River.
The guide was put together with information provided by the Dharawal Traditional Knowledgeholders' and Descendents' Circle.
Burran
It broke the year up into six seasons, starting with Burran - covering the time now known as January to March.
During Burran the behaviour of the male kangaroos becomes quite aggressive in this season, and it is a sign that eating meat is forbidden, because the heat means meat does not keep, and there is a higher risk of food poisoning.
The blooming of the Weetjellan (Acacia implexa) is an important sign that fires must not be lit unless they are well away from bushland and on sand only, and that there will be violent storms and heavy rain, so camping near creeks and rivers is not recommended.
Marrai'gang
Burran is followed by Marrai'gang, which is wet and becoming cooler, covering a time from April to June.
It is the time of the year when the cries of the marrai'gang (quoll) seeking his mate can be heard through the forests and woodlands, and when the lilly pillies ripen on the trees.
However, when the lilly pillies start to fall, it is time to mend the old warm cloaks from last cold season, or make new ones, and begin the yearly trek to the coastal areas.
Burrugin
This cold and frosty time from June to late July is when the male burrugin (echidnas) form lines of up to ten as they follow the female through the woodlands in an effort to wear her down and mate.
It is also the time when the Burringoa (Eucalyptus tereticornis) starts to produce flowers, indicating that it is time to collect the nectar of certain plants for the ceremonies which will begin to take place during the next season.
It is also a warning not to eat shellfish again until the Boo'kerrikin blooms.
Wiritjiribin
During this cold and windy time in August the lyrebirds' calls ring out through the bushland as he builds his dancing mounds to attract his potential mates.
It is the time of the flowering of the Marrai'uo (Acacia floribunda) which is a sign that the fish are running in the rivers.
At the end of this time the Boo'kerrikin (Acacia decurrens) flower, which indicates the end of the cold, windy weather, and the beginning of the gentle spring rains.
Ngoonungi
From September to October it's is still cool but getting warmer, and the time that flying foxes gather.
It is a magical time of the year when the flying foxes gather in the darkening skies over Dharawal lands.
They come in from the north-east, the north, the north-west and the west, and swirl over the area in a wonderful, sky-dancing display just after sunset, before setting off for the night-time feeding grounds to the south.
I is also a very important ceremonial time for the Dharawals, which begins with the appearance of the splashes of the bright red Miwa Gawaian (Telopea speciosissima) in the bushland.
Parra'dowee
The final season is Parra'dowee which is warm and wet, and begins with the Great Eel Spirit calling his children to him, and the eels which are ready to mate make their way down the rivers and creeks to the ocean.
It is the time of the blooming of the Kai'arrewan (Acacia binervia) which announces the occurrence of fish in the bays and estuaries.
