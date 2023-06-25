South Coast Register
The Dharawal people observed six seasons of the year

By Glenn Ellard
The flowering of the bright red Miwa Gawaian (Telopea speciosissima) or waratah in the bushland was an important sign for the Dharawal people. Picture supplied.
While many on the South Coast are struggling to come to terms with the changing weather patterns and seasons, the original inhabitants actually observed six weather seasons.

