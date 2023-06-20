Rural Australians for Refugees Shoalhaven is raising vital funds for asylum seekers stuck in Papua New Guinea.
On July 1, the group will host a charity screening of Lucky Miles - an Australian-made drama based on the true stories of refugees abandoned in remote Western Australia.
July's movie screening will be at the Berry Uniting Church Hall, at 1pm; it will include a light lunch and refreshments, as part of the ticket price.
Tickets are $35 and can be booked online.
The event is an extension of National Refugee Week, which is happening now (June 18-24).
Rural Australian for Refugees Shoalhaven has been operating for seven years now.
They advocate for asylum seekers and send material support to people stranded in Papua New Guinea.
