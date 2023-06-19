South Coast Register
Shoalhaven Council has spent $2 million to prepare for Bioelektra project

By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 19 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 2:59pm
Speaking out about Shoalhaven Council's dealings with the failed company Bioelektra Australia are State Member for Kiama Gareth Ward and Shoalhaven City Councillors Serena Copley and Paul Ell. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Green bins could be back on the cards in the Shoalhaven after Bioelektra Australia was placed in liquidation.

