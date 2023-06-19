Green bins could be back on the cards in the Shoalhaven after Bioelektra Australia was placed in liquidation.
Green bins had been spoken about several times in the past, and at one stage a call for green waste bins was narrowly defeated.
However they were a hot topic at the council election in 2021, being raised at some meet the candidate forums when councillors were questioned about why council was pursuing alternative technologies with Bioelektra Australia.
And there are new questions about whether Shoalhaven Council carried out its due diligence before signing contracts with Bioelektra Australia.
In the wake of Bioelektra going into liquidation, State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, has called for Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig to look into the situation.
Mr Ward said not only had council paid $2 million to prepare ground for Bioelektra, but the ratepayers had been forced to pay higher waste levies because green waste was being dumped in landfill, while council had missed out on possible grants State Governments had given out.
And he dismissed Bioelektra Australia as a "shelf company" with no affiliation to Bioelektra SA in Poland, as confirmed in a recent letter sent by the Polish organisation that developed the autoclave technology for treating waste.
"I believe this council must have an independent inquiry by the minister as to how ratepayers could have shelled out millions of dollars, how ratepayers could have had to have paid millions more in tax, and missed out on opportunities to ensure we have an environmentally sustainable and fiscally sustainable waste policy," Mr Ward said.
"We now have a bizarre situation where we have no waste contract, no management plan, and I'm very concerned about the future of waste services.
"So I'm asking the minister to take up the opportunity to investigate this," Mr Ward said.
Deputy Mayor Paul Ell said council needed to go back to the drawing board to find a way to treat the Shoalhaven's waste into the future, and minimise the amount going to landfill.
"It should go back to a proper tender process, where all options can be considered including source separation, a green bin or other options that can be considered," he said.
READ MORE:
Cr Ell cautioned against trying to deal with another overseas-based company offering technology not tried before in Australia.
"What we need is a solution now, not something into the future, not this golden bullet, not this obsession with technology that's let us down drastically at the moment," added Cr Serena Copley.
"We need for our city a solution straight away, and we need to be looking at all options on the table that we can implement immediately."
Cr Copley said green bins was one of the options that could be implemented quickly to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill, and extend the life of the West Nowra tip.
"Had we looked at that, had we had a risk mitigation strategy or an option to even consider that all those years ago, we would not be in this position today," she said.
"We would have had seven or more years of green waste being diverted from our landfill, and not be in this situation."
Meanwhile Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said it was "deeply disappointing that Bioelktra Australia have folded, but with the future of the company now clear, council can get on with next steps".
And she called on Mr Ward to do more to support innovation in waste management.
"Shoalhaven gets charged waste levies at a metropolitan rate of $163.20, when it should be charged the regional amount of $94.00, costing our ratepayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in landfill fees which was one of the reasons we embarked on this journey to divert more waste from landfill," Cr Findley said.
"Council has a development consent, cleared land and can soon be ready to return to the market to seek innovation to divert waste from landfill.
"The challenge will be for the councillors to do the right thing for the future of landfill and stay the course and not revert to old school ideas and technology of the last century," Cr Findley said.
"There has been incredible advancement in technology since council embarked on this journey in AI and mechanisation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.