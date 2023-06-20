South Coast Register
Home/Community

Shoalhaven schoolkids set to shine at Southern Stars 2023

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 20 2023 - 10:23am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's officially Southern Stars season. The mega performance officially launched today; 11 Shoalhaven schools are taking part this year. Picture by Anna Warr
It's officially Southern Stars season. The mega performance officially launched today; 11 Shoalhaven schools are taking part this year. Picture by Anna Warr

The annual Southern Stars performing arts showcase has launched in spectacular fashion.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.