The annual Southern Stars performing arts showcase has launched in spectacular fashion.
Keen audiences got a sneak peek of this year's show at the official launch event in Wollongong on Tuesday morning (June 20).
Here in the Shoalhaven, local schools are already getting excited for a mega show like no other.
11 schools from the district will take to the stage this year, singing and dancing for an audience of over 12,000 people.
At Shoalhaven Heads Primary School, rehearsals have already kicked off, with teacher and Southern Stars veteran Tarnya Viney at the helm.
Ms Viney is choreographer of the local primary schools' dance number, which will include Bomaderry, Illaroo Rd, North Nowra, Nowra, Shoalhaven Heads, and Tomerong Public Schools.
She also has about five Southern Stars shows under her belt.
Ms Viney said Southern Stars fever is sweeping Shoalhaven Heads Public School, which joining the show for its second year.
"Among my students, we've got 38 students - boys and girls participating. That's quite a lot for a school of 180 students," she said.
"We actually have, this year, the largest number of boys that I've ever take [to Southern Stars]: I have 15 boys out of the 38 students participating.
"Because we did it last years, the talk that's continued about it and the excitement around it - just what a great time the kids have had - is what encouraged this next group to come along."
There are about 150 students involved in the primary schools' dance number.
Each school has started to learn their steps, and full-group rehearsals are due to start this week.
Ms Viney said the young performers have a momentous task ahead of them, but she knows they'll rise to the challenge.
"For the kids, stage fright was a big thing for them, it was an obstacle last year," she said.
"But the sense of achievement when they overcame that; when they saw the atmosphere, the audience, the lights and the costumes, it all goes out the window. Any stage fright has disappeared."
This year's Southern Stars performance theme is EMBRACE.
Creative director Ruth Ellevsen said it was about wanting to inspire students to embrace every moment of their lives.
"Embrace is about awakening, looking at life through an appreciative lens and making the most of every moment," she said.
"It is also about embracing your skill set, challenging yourself to develop, being enthusiastic about opportunities, and be grateful and embrace the opportunities that cause you to grow as a person.
"For the students in the show, it is about conquering nerves and anxiety as they take to the stage, embracing the friendships they form with different people that they meet in the show..."
About 3000 students from more than 100 schools will take part in the massive Southern Stars production; it will feature dancers, singers, and musicians.
Southern Stars will take over Wollongong's WIN Entertainment Centre on August 25-26.
The following Shoalhaven schools are involved in the show:
