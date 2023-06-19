South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Innovating Energy ready to start building renewable energy facility

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 19 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Innovating Energy is planning to0 build a plant similar to this at Terara to turn manure and food waste into renewable energy. Picture supplied.
Innovating Energy is planning to0 build a plant similar to this at Terara to turn manure and food waste into renewable energy. Picture supplied.

The people behind a proposed bioenergy plant east of Nowra are confident of getting government approval within 90 days.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.