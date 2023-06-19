The people behind a proposed bioenergy plant east of Nowra are confident of getting government approval within 90 days.
Innovating Energy held a second drop-in session at the Nowra School of Arts Annexe to answer questions about plans for the plant that will turn manure and food waste into energy.
Company founder Philip Horan said submissions on the plan were due to close the following day - Thursday, June 16.
He said he was confident of getting State Government approval within 90 days as no objections had been raised by Shoalhaven Council, the EPA or the Department of Primary Industries.
Under the proposal a 2000 square metre building will be constructed on two hectares of land along Terara Road, Terara, beside the Nowra Wastewater Treatment Plant.
It will take manure from a range of local farms along with food waste from the hospitality sector, and turn it into clean energy, in a process it calls waste to energy.
Bacteria in the manure will break down the waste, generating methane gas that will be harnessed to generate electricity, including the energy needed to power the neighbouring wastewater treatment plant.
Mr Horan said biomethane would also feed into the gas grid, while a green energy retailing arm would be established in stage two of the project.
The system was set up on the understanding Innovating Energy would not receive Shoalhaven Council's green waste, Mr Horan said, but "we can revisit that".
Mr Horan said the process would have strict odour controls and biosecurity measures, which had been studied and approved by the EPA.
"The whole biosecurity thing is a big issue for us," he said.
That was because the system essentially borrowed manure from the farmers, removing things they did not want including microorganisms and carbon, and returning the rest to farmers as fertiliser, Mr Horan said.
"What comes out of this is nutrient-rich fertiliser," he said.
