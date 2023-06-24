South Coast Register
Family of missing Warilla teens Toni Cavanagh and Kay Docherty tell their story

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 25 2023 - 9:11am, first published 8:30am
Kay Dochertys twin brother Kevin and her mother June pictured in 2013. Inset: Toni Cavanagh, top, and Kay Docherty.
When someone goes missing, their families have to deal with the trauma - but also make sure there's a space left for them should they return.

