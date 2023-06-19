Momentum is building to dump the Badagarang name from the new suburb being built between Bomaderry and Cambewarra.
Jerrinja tribal leader Ron Carberry recently said the name was "inappropriate" and "an insult" because it came from the Dharawal language, while Dhurga was traditionally spoken throughout the Shoalhaven.
And he has gained support from State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, along with deputy Shoalhaven Mayor Paul Ell, and fellow councillor Tonia Gray who said they would be taking the name back to council.
It came after Mr Carberry said the representatives were "in the privileged position to decide whether you want this disrespect to continue".
Mr Ward and Crs Ell and Gray joined about a dozen local residents attending a meeting on the site of the new suburb on Friday, June 19, addressed by Mr Carberry and fellow Jerrinja representative Graham Connolly Junior.
RELATED:
Mr Carberry said he had received supporting messages from 10 of Shoalhaven's councillors ahead of the meeting.
During the meeting Mr Carberry spoke about his ancestors being buried within the land set aside for development, describing it as "a burial place, a spiritual place".
He said using a name from a language outside the area was "inappropriate".
"They're saying it's a cultural name, but that doesn't mean it's appropriate," Mr Carberry said.
And using a word from the Dharawal language was "cultural fabrication", he said.
"It's only a name, but to us it's massive."
READ MORE:
The Badagarang name was recommended by the Nowra L:ocal Aboriginal Lands Council and endorsed by Shoalhaven Council's Aboriginal advisory committee before being gazetted by the Geographical Names Board.
But Mr Carberry said any Aboriginal person from from any part of the country could sit on the Aboriginal lands council, arguing the Jerrinja Tribal Council should be the first point of contact for community consultation.
"You don't have to be Einstein to know that it's wrong," he said.
Mr Connolly said he wanted all the community to have more of an input into a new name for the new suburb.
"We're here to work with you," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.