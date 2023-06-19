South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Controversial name to return to Shoalhaven Council after meeting on site

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 19 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents of the area between Bomaderry and Cambewarra, earmarked to be developed as the new Badagarang suburb, join Jerrinja tribal representatives Ron Carberry and Graham Connolly Junior, along with Kiama MP Gareth Ward and Shoalhaven Councillors Paul Ell and Tonia Gray, during a meeting on site, Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Residents of the area between Bomaderry and Cambewarra, earmarked to be developed as the new Badagarang suburb, join Jerrinja tribal representatives Ron Carberry and Graham Connolly Junior, along with Kiama MP Gareth Ward and Shoalhaven Councillors Paul Ell and Tonia Gray, during a meeting on site, Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Momentum is building to dump the Badagarang name from the new suburb being built between Bomaderry and Cambewarra.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.