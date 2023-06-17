Police have found a 12-year-old boy reported missing from Bomaderry.
Officers from South Coast Police District made a public appeal for assistance early this morning, after Triston Reay could not be contacted.
He was found about 11.30am Sunday (June 18).
Police thank the community for their assistance.
South coast police are appealing for public assistance to locate a boy missing from Bomaderry.
Triston Reay, aged 12, was last seen in Bomaderry about 10am Saturday (June 17).
When he could not be contacted or located, officers from South Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
There are serious concerns for Triston's welfare due to his young age.
He is described as Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, 150cm tall, thin build and dark coloured hair.
Triston was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, black pants, black backpack and riding a rainbow coloured scooter.
He is known to frequent the Bomaderry, Nowra, Worrigee and Albion Park areas.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts is urged to contact Nowra Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
