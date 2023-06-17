South Coast Register
Updated

Updated: missing Bomaderry boy Triston Reay found after public appeal

Updated June 18 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 9:05am
Bomaderry boy Triston Reay, age 12, has been missing since Saturday (June 17). Police are appealing for assistance to find him. Picture supplied.
Update:

Police have found a 12-year-old boy reported missing from Bomaderry.

