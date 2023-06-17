South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Can Kiama Knights end Group Seven rivals Shellharbour Sharks five-game winning run

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated June 17 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour Sharks player Eze Harper in action against Warilla. The Sharks will be gunning for their fifth win on the trot when they take on Group Seven rivals Kiama Knights on Sunday. Picture by Anna Warr
Shellharbour Sharks player Eze Harper in action against Warilla. The Sharks will be gunning for their fifth win on the trot when they take on Group Seven rivals Kiama Knights on Sunday. Picture by Anna Warr

An interesting battle looms at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday when the firing Shellharbour Sharks play struggling Kiama Knights.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.