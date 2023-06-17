South Coast Register
Wollongong researchers investigating why some squamous cell carcinomas spread

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 17 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:51am
Horsley resident Bruce Smith, who underwent major surgery for invasive squamous cell carcinoma, says it would be 'amazing' if local research could pinpoint why this cancer spread and result in better treatment. Picture by Adam McLean.
After he was diagnosed with invasive squamous cell carcinoma in his face in early 2021, Horsley man Bruce Smith underwent a gruelling surgery and radiation regimen in a bid to beat the cancer.

