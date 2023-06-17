South Coast District Singles winner announced for 2023

The winner of the South Coast District Singles has been revealed after a tough series of contests.
Joanne Cattley from Milton-Ulladulla has been named the champion after defeating each of her matchups.
In the first round she had a bye, before following it up with a clash against Carol Turton from Culburra.
This win put Cattley in the quarter final against Sussex Inlet's Leanne Pere, in a tight match Cattley would again come out on top.
READ MORE:
The semi-final saw Cattley face her next challenge against Nowra's Edwina Skinner, in another close match the Milton-Ulladulla product would again be victorious.
The grand-final saw Cattley take on St Georges Basin's Sue Moore.
In a back and forth match, Cattley would narrowly edge Moore to take the title.
After the game Siretta Dawson presented the runner up, Moore, with her certificate before handing Cattley her winners badge for the South Coast District Singles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.