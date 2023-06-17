South Coast Register
South Coast District Singles winner announced for 2023

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 17 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
South Coast District Single runner-up Sue Moore and winner Joanne Cattley. Picture supplied.
The winner of the South Coast District Singles has been revealed after a tough series of contests.

