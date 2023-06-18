The Nowra Freemasons are handing over $18,000 in community donations on Friday, June 23.
And the head of Freemasons in the state will be there to see money handed out to three organisations.
The most worshipful grand master of NSW and ACT, Brother Lesley Hicks, will help Lodge Nowra Unity Number 60 hand over $6000 donations each to the United Hospital Auxiliaries Nowra Branch, the Shoalhaven Education Fund and the Shoalhaven Women's Refuge.
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley is hosting a civic reception for Mr Hicks and small number of Freemasons from the Nowra Lodge on Friday afternoon.
The following day Mr Hicks and his ceremonial team will oversee the Lodge Nowra Unity Number 60's annual installation, which will see David Baker take office as the lodge's worshipful master.
Mr Baker said a visit from the organisation's state leader was a rare honour.
He described the Freemasons as "a very ancient organisation" which was "all about helping people who are less fortunate than us".
And being able to hand over donations to three local organisations was "a pretty proud day for us," Mr Baker said.
While there had always been plenty of mystique surrounding Freemasonry, he said the organisation had a simple aim.
"At Freemasons we're all about making good men better men," Mr Baker said.
Inherent in that was "building camaraderie within the brotherhood that we believe is matched by no other organisation."
Equality was a key factor for all members, Mr Baker said, with all wearing the same black suits, white shirts, black shoes and black socks to meeting.
He described everyone dressing the same as "a great leveller, because we class every man as equal".
"If everyone's wearing a dinner suit, everyone is equal," Mr Barker said.
Lodge Nowra Unity meets on the third Tuesday of each month, and is always looking for more members - with a formal application process applicable.
More information about Freemasons can be found at www.masons.org.au
