Freemasons Nowra Lodge Unity looking for members to continue charity work

GE
By Glenn Ellard
June 18 2023 - 4:30pm
The Freemasons most worshipful grand master of NSW and ACT, Les Hicks (left) with the Nowra Lodge Unity worshipful master elect, David Baker. Picture supplied.
The Nowra Freemasons are handing over $18,000 in community donations on Friday, June 23.

