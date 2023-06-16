Re Jorja McDonnell's interesting article on Ghost Mushrooms (Glowing mushrooms are sprouting across the region SCR May 28).
My late husband and I had the absolute privilege of owning and living on 12ha of rainforest at Billys Creek, west of Dorrigo, for 10 amazing years.
Memories will never fade of the spectacular birdlife, incredible mimicry (chainsaws, dogs, other birds etc) of resident lyrebird, delightful pademelons, and more.
Who could ever forget a crystal clear night when fireflies lit up all around our home and along both sides of our long driveway?
I was mystified by a strange glow in the leaf litter near our home one night, and was amazed to see the pretty, luminous fungi. I think it may be called omphalotus nidiformis, but perhaps Jorja could make a positive identification.
Another not so pleasant experience was discovering stinkhorn fungi under my clothesline. It really does smell like a baby's soiled nappy.
Our pleasure included the beautiful tree ferns, many varieties of magnificent tall trees, koala sightings, brushtail possums and a section of Billys Creek running through our rainforest - although disappointed that we never sighted a platypus.
A never to be forgotten life experience.
I hope your interesting and informative newspaper will continue to be published for many years to come.
St Georges Basin VIEW Club is urging the local community to give generously to The Smith Family's Winter Appeal this year, to support thousands of children and young people with their education.
CEO of The Smith Family, Doug Taylor stated "families are having to make impossible decisions about where they spend their limited funds. This could mean paying for school essentials like digital devices or paying for a meal on the table."
"By donating to the Winter Appeal, Australians can help young people most in need by giving them access to extra learning tools, so they can get the most out of their education and create better futures for themselves."
VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) is a partner of The Smith Family and also the largest community sponsor of students on The Smith Family's Learning for Life program, which supports Australian students currently suffering disadvantage.
St Georges Basin VIEW Club supports three students through its fundraising activities.
In the Shoalhaven Region there are currently 600 children receiving sponsorship for their education and plans are underway to expand the Learning for Life Program further into our region.
For those who are interested to find out more about VIEW or who would like to join visit view.org.au or contact Deb Hanlon 0488 018 784.
I would like to remind the Greens/alliance councillors they were elected by the ratepayers for the ratepayer which includes a duty of care.
After 25 years or so the 45 degree tree policy has worked in the Shoalhaven. Ratepayers could not care less about other councils.
The chainsaws and bulldozers some people hear are from the developers in the Bay and Basin - Island Point Rd, Anson St, The Wool Lane, Moona Moona Creek destroying the trees and habitat. The hypocrisy of the Greens Alliance allowing this to happen, but not at Callala Bay, this is just one of many issues since a Green council takeover.
It is quite different to what was said at the last council election response to request from ratepayers. Now we have a 'My Way' Greens council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.