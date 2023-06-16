South Coast Register
Home/Sport/Football

Illaroo, St Georges Basin "ready" for battle in round eight of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 16 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illaroo Kangaroo's Jarvis Strand (left) and St Georges Basin Dragons' Beau Williams. Pictures by Team Shot Studio and Tamara Lee.
Illaroo Kangaroo's Jarvis Strand (left) and St Georges Basin Dragons' Beau Williams. Pictures by Team Shot Studio and Tamara Lee.

Two of the strongest sides so far in the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield competition will face off this Saturday, June 17, at Sharman Park.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.