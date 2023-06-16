Two of the strongest sides so far in the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield competition will face off this Saturday, June 17, at Sharman Park.
The reigning champions and second-place St Georges Basin Dragons will travel to North Nowra to battle the third-place Illaroo Kangaroos.
Both sides have impressed the season with their play, setting the stage for what should be a fiery clash this weekend.
The Dragons head into this clash hot off the heals of a 4-1 victory over the Culburra Cougars, while Illaroo are hoping to rebound from a 1-1 draw against Shoalhaven United.
Illaroo's Jarvis Strand said the team is fired up for the match-up knowing what the win would mean for their position in the standings.
"The team is looking forward to the weekend knowing that a win will put us equal second with a trip to Milton not too far away," Strand said.
"We need to control the game and play how we know we can, holding the ball and not getting into foot races with their forwards will be key."
Last season Illaroo had a 2-1 win over Basin at Sharman Park, while the Dragons got up 2-1 at their home ground.
"We need to show more fight as a team, individuals putting their head down can affect the team as a whole, you have to work hard for the bloke next to you," he said.
Strand further added that these clashes are always ones to get fired up for, with it posing a real test to the strength of each side.
"These clashes are always ones to look forward to, it's an opportunity to play some good football against a challenging opposition," he said.
"That opportunity allows us to gel as a unit and push forward with the season."
St Georges Basin head coach James Gallemore echoed a similar sentiment, saying the team is excited heading into the clash with Illaroo.
"We're looking forward to it, the boys are really up for it, we are expecting a tough game obviously, which is what we look forward to," he said.
Reflecting on the previous round's victory over Culburra, Gallemore said while the result was great he'd like to see the team break down the defense quicker than they did against the Cougars.
"It took us quite awhile to break down what was a pretty stubborn Culburra defense," he said.
"They (Culburra) played in a very defensive way last week, that was their tactic and we'll be looking to probably break down the defense a little quicker this week than what we did the previous."
Gallemore said with such an uneven schedule this season, these type of clashes are important to continuing to grow and nurture a team's confidence.
"Having a good performance against some of these teams basically gives the players confidence - there has been lots of breaks this season, so it's just about getting that run of confidence going with three or four decent performances one after another," he said.
While Gallemore noted the strength and ability of the Kangaroos' side, he said the team is focused on themselves heading into the game and controlling what they can.
"We focus on what we are doing this season, we are aware there are good players within those top clubs," he said.
"But we are very focused on what we doing offensively and defensively, we feel we are in a good position, we have limited our opponents most weeks to limited chances, we need to make sure we are playing together as a unit."
That match will kick off at 3pm at Sharman Park on Saturday June 17.
Across the rest of the competition, Culburra will take on Sussex Inlet at their home ground, Bomaderry will battle the undefeated Milton-Ulladulla at Bomaderry Oval, while Huskisson-Vincentia will round out the weekend against Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks.
Shoalhaven United have the bye.
