Top-of-the-table Nowra-Bomaderry Jets and Gerringong Lions sizing up for big crash

By Sam Baker
Updated June 16 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 2:15pm
Nowra-Bomaderry Jets' Dylan Farrell (left) and Gerringong Lions' Toby Gumley-Quine. Pictures by Paul Davidson and Game Face Photography.
Nowra-Bomaderry Jets' Dylan Farrell (left) and Gerringong Lions' Toby Gumley-Quine. Pictures by Paul Davidson and Game Face Photography.

Two of Group Seven Rugby League's giants will clash this weekend at Michael Cronin Oval in a top-of-the-table mid-season derby.

