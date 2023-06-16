Two of Group Seven Rugby League's giants will clash this weekend at Michael Cronin Oval in a top-of-the-table mid-season derby.
The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets have been of the hottest side in the competition this season, sitting in first place with seven wins, one draw and two losses, while the Gerringong Lions have rebounded from an uneven start to secure second place at seven wins and three losses.
It is the second time this season the two sides have met, with the first being an unorthodox meeting that took place over two days due to a lighting malfunction.
The Lions took home the victory 26-20 in that early round match-up.
Both teams are anticipating a tough clash this weekend as they eye it as a possible finals' preview.
Gerringong coach Scott Stewart said he anticipates it being a "tough" game and one that both sides will really want.
"I think it will be a good game. I think Nowra keep gaining confidence over the season. They've probably even surprised themselves by sitting on top of the ladder at the halfway point," he said.
With the Lions having a rotating roster throughout the year due to the commitments of their young guns, it has been a balancing act for Stewart, who's kept the wins ticking over even without the certainty of a consistent set lineup.
"I think some people would have been riding us off at the start of the year so it's good to be up near the top."
Stewart said the team needs to make sure they are going "set for set" with the Jets and that they can't afford to have any lapses.
"They (Jets) are really good off set starts with their bigger bodied players and then their half (Clyde Parsosn), five-eighth (Dylan Farrell) and fullback (Adam Quinlan), who are three of the best players in the group at the moment," Stewart said.
"The less set starts we can give them, the better position we'll be in."
In their attack Stewart said they'll have to prioritise controlling the ball and building up pressure on the Jets' line.
"We've got enough individual guys there who we hope to get across the line, we just have to not panic and build that pressure on them. I back our attacking players to get us across if we do that."
Nowra-Bomaderry Jets coach and fullback Adam Quinlan said the team is ready to make up for their loss last round to the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs.
"We need to respect the ball this week and get our completions up," he said.
"Defensively we just need to work for each other and make sure we're all on the same page because when you switch off against Gerringong they usually takes advantage."
Reflecting on their last clash with Gerringong, Quinlan said the team needs to be ready from the jump, saying that last time the side wasn't prepared for the quick start from the Lions.
"They started really fast and it caught us napping and before we knew it we were down 10-0 five minutes in, so we have to be prepared for that again," he said.
"I think the biggest thing getting us up for it is after such a poor showing last game we are keen to get out there and rectify things."
The Lions and Jets will kick off at 3pm on June 17 at Michael Cronin Oval.
Across the rest of the league, last place Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies will battle the rollercoaster Warilla-Lake South 'Gorillas at Berry Showground, while on Sunday, the streaking Shellharbour Sharks will look to protect Ron Costello Oval against the Kiama Knights, the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs will battle the Stingrays of Shellharbour at Bill Andriske Oval, and the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles round out the weekend against the Jamberoo Superoos at Centenary Field.
