454 new COVID-19 cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 16 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:23am
The COVID-19 virus continues to claim lives throughout NSW. File photo.
The COVID-19 virus continues to claim lives throughout NSW. File photo.

There have been fewer COVID-19 deaths in NSW this week, however the virus still claimed 53 lives.

