There have been fewer COVID-19 deaths in NSW this week, however the virus still claimed 53 lives.
There were 6906 COVID cases recorded throughout the state for the week the 4pm on Thursday, June 15, including 454 in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District.
A total of 165 of those cases were detected through PCR tests.
In the past four weeks PCR testing has uncovered 919 COVID cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, including 180 in the Shoalhaven, 30 in Kiama, 184 in Shellharbour and 525 in Wollongong.
When figures were collated on June 15 there were 1412 COVID patients being treated in the state's hospitals, including 35 needing intensive care.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.