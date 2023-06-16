Not-for-profit groups can still apply for grants with the IMB Bank Foundation (IMBBCF), to get their community projects off the ground.
Grant applications are open until June 16, and the IMBBCF has provided tips on securing one.
Research from Social Ventures Australia reveals that not-for-profit sectors are under-funded, and financial support is essential to make projects a reality.
IMB Bank's foundation has supported more than 850 grassroots community organisations and projects over 24 years, and has donated more than $11.5 million.
A total of $700,000 of funding is available this year.
Ahead of its funding submission deadline this week, IMBBCF has the following application tips:
Apply for a grant via imb.com.au/community-foundations-imb-community-foundation.html, and read the guide imb.com.au/foundations-imb-community-foundation-guide-to-completing-the-application-form.html for more tips.
