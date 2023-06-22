Grumpy Old Man: The questions that rattle through my brain at night

You know those days when you wake up at Stupid O'Clock in the morning and your mind starts racing so you can't get back to sleep?
Well these are the sort of things that go running through my mind:
We have been told that atoms are made up of a tiny nucleus containing protons and neutrons, with the vast majority of the space being taken up by electrons travelling in orbitals.
But given the nucleus is full of positively charged protons along with neutrons, which apparently have no charge, and the electrons are negative, why don't they stick to the nucleus?
And shouldn't the protons repel each other, given the laws of magnetics, or do those laws not apply within atoms?
All matter shrinks as it gets colder, and theoretically disappears into nothingness when the temperature hits absolute zero, which is -272 degrees Celsius, although that temperature has never been reached.
But is this shrinkage because the space between atoms reduces, or the electrons move closer to the nucleus?
We have been told that our own sun is not big enough or hot enough to produce many of the heavier elements that are found on our planet and included in our bodies, and so they were produced in some sort of supernova many light years away.
But how did they escape the gravitational pull of such a large star?
I have seen scientists say the heavy elements moved vast distances across the cosmos blown by a huge wind.
But given space is essentially a vacuum, how could such a wind be created - particularly as it would need to cross possibly hundreds of light years?
And have these elements been found on other planets, as you would assume they would have to have been?
We have been told that all the matter that makes up the universe, once existed as a small collection before the Big Bang sent it all flying, with the Higgs-Boson or God particle giving everything mass.
But how long did the matter sit stagnant before the Big Bang?
How old are the atoms that make up my body?
Are they, in fact, immortal, and have they just always existed?
What was here in the universe before the Big Bang?
We have been told the universe is constantly expanding at the speed of light.
But given the universe contains vast areas of nothing, what is it expanding into?
And if stars are travelling away from us at the speed of light, how reliable or our observations of them?
Or are they distorted in a light version of the Doppler effect?
Hmmm, is it any wonder I sometimes have difficulty getting back to sleep?
