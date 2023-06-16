An elderly man is still missing nearly a week after leaving his Mollymook home.
Athol Turner, also known as Tony, left Mollymook on Saturday, June 10, to drive to North Caringbah in the Sutherland Shire.
The 94-year-old did not arrive, prompting police to start investigating his whereabouts on Sunday, June 11.
While early investigations suggested Mr Turner might have been in the Gymea or Caringbah areas, police said today (Friday, June 16) Mr Turner had still not been located, and they held serious concerns for his welfare due to his age.
They have renewed their appeal for help to locate Mr Turner.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of medium build with grey hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to be driving a blue 2008 Honda Civic, with NSW Registration AV07GT.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
