94-year-old Tony Turner has not been seen since Saturday, June 10

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 16 2023 - 11:10am, first published 10:30am
Athol Turner has been missing since he left his Mollymook home on Saturday, June 10. Picture supplied.
An elderly man is still missing nearly a week after leaving his Mollymook home.

