Police investigating alleged sex act on Kiama train platform

By Glen Humphries
Updated June 16 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:03am
Police have released images of a man they want to speak to following an alleged incident at the Kiama Railway Station in April. Picture supplied.
Police are after a man who reportedly committed a sex act on Kiama railway station.

