Embrace the joy, rise above the doom and gloom

Bushfires, COVID, flooding, and now the soaring cost of living. Do you ever wonder if we are going to get a break from the doom and gloom?
I know I do.
And the sense of foreboding seems to be even stronger in winter.
Perhaps it is the cold weather. Maybe it is the dark clouds overhead or the bare tree branches and lack of colour in the gardens that set the depressed mood. No doubt sad, even tragic news has a huge impact.
Or maybe it is a combination of many things.
I am usually a glass half full sort of person, but I confess that the constant run of trials and tribulations faced by many, if not all, people at times has the ability to wear me down.
I have felt it and many around me have also noted their concern about negativity of late.
However, I have this week given myself a reminder of the positives that surround me and everyone.
I note that there are some things we, as individuals, can't control or change. But we can change our attitude, and in particular our ability to recognise the good things in life.
I am making a conscious effort to do that.
The stunning sunsets or sunrises (see picture above) that are on show most days is something we can all enjoy. For the record these seem to be especially stunning during the winter. The winter sky can be equally stunning on a clear night with the stars shining bright.
A walk along the beach, listening to the sound of the birds singing while on a walk, quality time with loved ones, turning up the volume on some great music, or relaxing in front of a fire or outdoor firepit - these all have the ability to lift my spirits.
What about you?
I have also noted that my attitude has the ability to lift the spirits of others. A smile, kind words, praise or a compliment - they are simple, yet powerful tools in spreading a little cheer.
These are the tools I will be embracing as I strive to add a bright light to the doom and gloom that can so easily infiltrate our lives at times.
What are your tips for boosting your mood and spreading a little cheer?
I would love to hear other suggestions. And while you are at it, if you have taken a great sunrise or sunset picture recently please send it to me so I can share the stunning sight with others. These can be sent to jackie.meyers@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Stay well and embrace the joy,
Jackie Meyers, editor
