Driver charged over fatal Nowra CBD crash

A 23-year-old man has been charged, following a fatal pedestrian crash in the Nowra CBD.
About 2.50pm on Wednesday (June 14), emergency services were called to the intersection of Worrigee St and Nowra Ln.
They arrived to find an 88-year-old woman who had been struck by a car.
READ MORE:
The driver (the 23-year-old man) was uninjured in the crash.
The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics, before being taken to Shoalhaven Hospital.
She died in hospital on Thursday (June 15).
Officers attached to the South Coast Police District arrested the driver at Falls Creek on Thursday morning.
He was taken to Nowra Police Station, where he was charged with dangerous drive occasioning death and negligent drive occasioning death.
He was granted conditional bail to appear in Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, June 27.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.