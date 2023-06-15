South Coast Register
Driver charged over fatal Nowra CBD crash

Updated June 15 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 5:15pm
An 88-year-old woman has died, and a 23-year-old man has been charged, following a pedestrian crash in the Nowra CBD. Picture from file.
A 23-year-old man has been charged, following a fatal pedestrian crash in the Nowra CBD.

