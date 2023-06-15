South Coast Register
Community day to plant 200 canopy trees

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 15 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:07pm
A community tree planting day is being held at The Grotto on Sunday, June 25. Picture supplied.
Protecting the environment takes a collective effort, and people are invited to lend a hand during the community planting day at The Grotto on Sunday, June 25.

