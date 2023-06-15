Protecting the environment takes a collective effort, and people are invited to lend a hand during the community planting day at The Grotto on Sunday, June 25.
A total of 200 canopy trees will be planted at The Grotto walking track in the day organised by Shoalhaven Council and The Grotto Bushcare group.
This work continues the enhancement of biodiversity values, natural aesthetics, and riverbank stabilisation of the Shoalhaven River.
Planting kicks off at 9.30 am, followed by a morning tea.
For details on where to meet and to register, visit bushcare@shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au or contact the Bushcare team on 4429 3111.
