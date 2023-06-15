Another successful Sussex Inlet Viking Festival has earned a special mention in Parliament House.
On Thursday (June 15), Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips gave a shout out to the community event during federal Parliament's constituency statements period.
Mrs Phillips had personally attended the festival over the June long weekend.
Speaking to the chamber, she commended local organisers and volunteers who make the whole event happen.
"The festival is run by the Sussex Inlet and Districts Chamber of Commerce, their dedicated organising committee and their team of volunteers," she said.
"It's supported by local organisations, businesses and sponsors.
"The Viking Festival celebrates the Scandinavian heritage of Sussex Inlet and the settlement of the area by Jacob Elmoos and his family from Denmark."
Watch the full speech here:
