Watch: Sussex Inlet Viking Festival earns a mention in Parliament House, from Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 15 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 2:50pm
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips has given special mention to the Sussex Inlet Viking Festival during a speech at Parliament House. She had attended the event with South Coast MP Liza Butler (pictured) over the June long weekend. Picture supplied.
Another successful Sussex Inlet Viking Festival has earned a special mention in Parliament House.

