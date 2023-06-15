Nowra's new bridge over the Shoalhaven River will tell the story of the region's Indigenous culture and perspective under a new initiative organised by Transport for NSW.
It has invited members of Bomaderry TAFE's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Arts class to create concept artworks that will potentially feature on interpretative panels on the bridge and surrounds.
The students have worked with Bidgigal elder Uncle Sonny Simms and the Djiriba Waagura group to inspect the site, learn the area's stories and decide how to bring them to life in art.
TAFE teacher Warwick Keen said his Certificate III and Certificate IV Aboriginal Cultural Arts students were honoured to be involved in the project.
"We have a large population of Aboriginal people in the area so it's very rewarding to be working with them to tell their stories in a beautiful, inspiring way that will enable those stories to live on and to be enjoyed and understood by local people and visitors," he said.
"It's a great opportunity for the students to get hands-on learning and to see their work shared with the community in such a high-profile location."
Mr Keen said the students had already created a range of designs that had impressed the Transport for NSW designers.
Student Anne-Mariee McIntosh, a Wiradjuri woman, said she was proud to be part of a group telling stories that are important to local Aboriginal people and the wider community.
"These works are going to be there forever, hopefully, so it's amazing to be learning about the history of the area and being able to impart that knowledge through art to our children and their children," she said.
"As students, we're excited to be learning and working together to tell stories through our art."
A former health worker, Ms McIntosh started studying art as part of her therapy after suffering a stroke.
"It's great for improving brain functions, and it's also fantastic socially," she said.
Another student Jenayah Ingrey of Wreck Bay, said she wanted to create a series of panels showing Aboriginal people of the past, present and future.
They would show historic images of the region's original residents, pictures of current elders, and "people from the community who are paving the way now, the younger generation," she said.
Ms Ingrey said she hoped to use art to help people heal.
Artefact Heritage Services is working with Transport for NSW on the project, and the organisation's Alexandra Gaffkin said the concept designs were beautiful images celebrating the stories of local knowledge holders.
"This is a fantastic way to provide something special to the community by going on-country and finding inspiration not only for local people but also the huge numbers of tourists who visit Nowra," she said.
