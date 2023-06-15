South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New Nowra Bridge to display Indigenous art from local students

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 15 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenayah Ingrey from Wreck Bay works on a piece of art that might be included on panels around the new Nowra Bridge. Picture supplied.
Jenayah Ingrey from Wreck Bay works on a piece of art that might be included on panels around the new Nowra Bridge. Picture supplied.

Nowra's new bridge over the Shoalhaven River will tell the story of the region's Indigenous culture and perspective under a new initiative organised by Transport for NSW.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.