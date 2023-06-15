South Coast Register
Sneak peek: Electric Ginger launches new single 'Come Find Me Baby'

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 15 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 3:00pm
The Shoalhaven's own disco man Electric Ginger is bringing out a new song, teasing his forthcoming album. Picture supplied.
From his home studio at Far Meadow in the Shoalhaven, Electric Ginger has created joy out of grief.

