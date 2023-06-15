From his home studio at Far Meadow in the Shoalhaven, Electric Ginger has created joy out of grief.
His latest single Come Find Me Baby officially drops on Friday (June 16), as a preview to his forthcoming album It's a Yes From Me.
Chatting to the Register ahead of this week's single release, Electric Ginger - AKA Greg Townley - said the new songs have been a long time coming.
READ MORE:
Townley added that the disco and alt-pop tracks have taken on some serious themes, underneath the bright and cheerful exterior.
"[Come Find Me Baby] was inspired by themes around grief," he said.
"My mum passed away nearly three years ago now, and then I had a close friend whose mother passed away as well. And I was trying to kinds of explore those things, particularly while it was happening during COVID.
"It's around how important it is to have friends of family to support you.
"When you listen to it, you probably wouldn't think that it was about those things."
Preview Come Find Me Baby here:
The single is part of Electric Ginger's forthcoming album titled It's a Yes From Me, dropping June 30.
Keen fans of the Ginger-verse can get a cheeky preview of the new album, when Electric Ginger plays OpenField Arts Festival at Berry.
Townley has jumped on board for the local festival, spotlighting the Shoalhaven's arts community. Electric Ginger will co-headline the OpenField Electric night on June 24.
"It's great to have a festival like that happening in Berry... adding a music element is just super fun and adds that kind of excitement," Townley said.
"I'll definitely be playing songs from the album."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.