South Coast Register
Home/Sport/Junior Sport

Nowra High School's Mireille Smith selected to NSW All Schools Girls Open Volleyball Team

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
June 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mireille Smith performing on the court with the CHS. Picture supplied.
Mireille Smith performing on the court with the CHS. Picture supplied.

Nowra High School's volleyball star, Mireille Smith, has once again proven her exceptional skills on the court by securing a spot in the highly competitive NSW All Schools Girls Open Volleyball Team.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.