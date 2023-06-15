Nowra High School's volleyball star, Mireille Smith, has once again proven her exceptional skills on the court by securing a spot in the highly competitive NSW All Schools Girls Open Volleyball Team.
The selection process took place last Friday at the prestigious NSW All Schools Tri-Series Volleyball held at Olympic Park, marking Smith's second consecutive year on the team.
Smith's inclusion in the NSW All Schools Girls Open Volleyball Team follows her outstanding performance as a member of the Australian All Schools U16 Girls Team last year.
With this new achievement, Smith has cemented her status as a rising star in the world of volleyball.
Hailing from Nowra High School, Smith's commitment to the sport has earned her recognition and admiration from her peers and coaches alike.
READ MORE:
Her selection in the NSW All Schools Team is a testament to her hard work and relentless dedication.
Smith is an integral member of the NSWCHS Girls Open Volleyball Team, which emerged victorious in the Tri-Series competition.
The team's impressive performance saw them emerge victorious against tough opponents, the NSW Combined Independent Schools Team and the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges Team.
She has also received the honor of being selected for the NSW U19 Girls Volleyball Team, which will be competing in the upcoming Australian Junior Volleyball Championships to be held in Sydney this July.
This prestigious event will bring together some of the most promising young volleyball players from across the country.
Mireille Smith's selection in the NSW All Schools Girls Open Volleyball Team and her continued success serve as an inspiration to young athletes, showcasing the rewards that come with hard work, determination, and a true passion for the sport.
Her journey is a testament to the possibilities that lie ahead for those who dare to dream big and pursue their goals with unwavering dedication.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.