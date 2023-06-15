The Shoalhaven's own LGBTQIA+ collective Queers Down South is set to start a new chapter - and what better time to launch it than Pride Month.
The local group is joining forces with organisations from across the Illawarra, South Coast and Highlands to form one regional supergroup: Rainbow South Coast.
On Saturday (June 17), Rainbow South Coast will officially launch at the Warilla.
READ MORE:
Rainbow South Coast co-chair and Queers Down South founder Brodie Gray said banding together will enable the region's rainbow community to put on more social events, and build stronger links in the community.
"I knew it would be the best move for Queers Down South, because it means we can pool our resources and do even more for the community," she said.
"We all want to give people the opportunity to engage with each other and feel supported, where I think it has lacked up until now.
"And we want to give people a safe space to express themselves and have fun; meet other people with shared interests; connect with like-minded people - things like that."
She added that having a group - one that's public, building community, and being 'loud and proud' - makes an immense impact, particularly for young queer people who are finding their place in the world.
"I think it makes a huge difference. I'm queer and from a regional town, and it has made a difference for me personally," she said.
"I have heard from a lot of young people that the rainbow community have made a huge impact on their lives, particularly here in Nowra and in the Bay and Basin.
"Their journey has been validated through Queers Down South; I've also met some really good friends through this.
"To be able to do that for the youth is really rewarding."
The Rainbow South Coast launch is at Warilla Barrack Point Surf Club, starting 5.30pm. It is open to all ages; tickets and official membership are available from Rainbow South Coast
In the coming months, Rainbow South Coast aims to put on more regional events for the LGBTQIA+ community, and its allies.
