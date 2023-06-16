South Coast Register
Lenka and James know Berry is full of stories - meet the creators of OpenField

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
June 17 2023 - 8:30am
James Gulliver Hanock and Lenka Kripac are among the founders of OpenField - the upcoming art festival inspired by stories of Berry and the Shoalhaven. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
Artist couple Lenka Kripac and James Gulliver Hancock adore their mountainside home at Berry.

