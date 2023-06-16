Lenka and James know Berry is full of stories - meet the creators of OpenField

Artist couple Lenka Kripac and James Gulliver Hancock adore their mountainside home at Berry.
Through the years living in the hills and raising their family, they've learned the fascinating history of the district - and were so inspired by it, they created an entire art festival.
Kripac is co-chair and director of OpenField Art Festival, which is taking over Berry this June.
Meanwhile, Hancock has been busily creating a series of sculptures for an exhibition at the Berry Showgrounds.
Sitting down with the Register for a chat at their home studio, Kripac and Hancock said the whole area has been a creative haven for them, as it has for several other local artists involved in OpenField.
"Talking to people and doing this project has uncovered all these other stories too," Hancock said.
"There's other artists that have lived here way longer than we have and know all that local history.
"I think a lot of us have picked up on that."
Kripac added "as soon as we moved to Brogers [Creek], we've been hearing stories."
"This is only a 40 year old forest, it was all locked, all cattle farms... then all the hippies moved in and let it grow back.
"We've always been interested in it, and just hearing people's stories."
Their picturesque forest surroundings have had an undeniable influence.
Particularly on Hancock, who has noticed a shift in his work since making the tree change.
"Previously my work was all buildings and straight lines, but since being here it's all squiggly vines and leaves and different things," Hancock said.
For Open Field, he has created an artistic timeline of the area out of metal sculptures.
It's set for display in the Berry Showgrounds woodchop arena - a place which instantly stood out to Hancock.
While the line of plinths typically hosts exciting wood chopping championships, he instantly saw a rustic gallery, perfectly formed for the festival.
As night falls at OpenField, co-director Kripac will put on her performer's hat as a musical guest.
OpenField is also hosting acoustic and electric music nights, an evening cinema, kids workshops, roving theatre performances, and dance.
Kripac said they are aiming to put the Shoalhaven on the arts map.
"We kind of feel like we're positioning ourselves within a zeitgeist for the Shoalhaven - that the area is getting more known for arts now," she said.
"Previously it has been known for lovely nature, weddings, surfing and chilling out. Now Bundanon is going so strong, Shoalhaven Regional [Art Gallery] is putting on some really good shows.
"There's more and more arts things happening in the area."
Kripac said OpenField aims to be a biennial festival; the organising committee is setting their sights on a 2025 event.
OpenField Arts Festival is running this June 22-25, at venues across Berry.
For the full program, visit www.openfield.org.au
