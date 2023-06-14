South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Photos: Boom year for whale watching from sea and shore

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 14 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of surfers had more than good waves to talk about after surfing a popular break north of the Illawarra.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.