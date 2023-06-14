TAFE is training hairdressers to 'spot a spot' and save lives

TAFE NSW is launching a brand new, and potentially life-saving short course for hair and beauty specialists.
And it's just opened up to those on the South Coast.
'Spot a Spot' will give extra training to current students, and industry professionals, so they can identify the warning signs of skin cancer.
Developed in collaboration with TAFE NSW, the Australian Melanoma Research Foundation, Hair and Beauty Australia, Keune, and Airyday, the course aims to increase early awareness and prevention of skin cancer.
TAFE NSW Hairdressing and Barbering Head Teacher Vanessa Grant said 'Spot a Spot' is the first to focus on hairdressers, barbers, and beauticians working in a salon environment.
"The course showcases real-life case studies of hairdressers and beauticians with their clients and the process they went through to raise concerns about skin changes that turned out to be skin cancer," she said.
"It's a powerful tool for the hair and industry, and arms TAFE NSW apprentices with real-world skills to confidently communicate concerns with their clients."
TAFE NSW will offer free places to its current apprentices studying Certificate III in Hairdressing and Barbering, and Certificate IV in Beauty.
Current hairdressers, barbers, and beauticians can also sign up to take the course.
Hair and Beauty Australia national president Maureen Harding said her own conversations with clients about a worrying spot have potentially saved their lives.
"I've been a hairdresser for 50 years and have had these conversations with my clients, including ones that turned out to have life saving outcomes," she said.
Dr Wayne Harvey of the Australian Melanoma Research Foundation added that there was plenty of data on this kind of early detection saving lives.
"We know 90 per cent of melanomas can be treated successfully if caught early," he said.
"Hairdressers and barbers are in regular contact with their clients and access hard to see spots, so they are very well placed to recognise skin changes.
"Helping the industry to develop the skills to recognise a suspicious spot and then confidently talk about skin changes with their clients has the potential to significantly contribute to reducing the incidence of melanoma long term."
Australia has the highest rate of melanoma in the world, with one Australian diagnosed every 30 minutes and around 1300 deaths every year.
To find out more about 'Spot a Spot', visit TAFE NSW.
