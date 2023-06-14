Leona Curran continues to be recognised for her work with Jervis Bay Marine Rescue.
After recently being crowned the Marine Rescue winner at the Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards, Ms Curran has been named a finalist in the Marine Rescue category for the 2023 Rotary Districts of NSW Emergency Services Community Awards.
Ms Curran joins Brunswick Unit Commander Jonathan Wilcock, long-serving Ballina volunteer Phillip Causley and Marine Rescue Merimbula member Edwin Dietrich as finalists for this year's agency award.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said Ms Curran was a deserving finalist.
"Leona's dedication to the Jervis Bay unit and the community makes her a worthy finalist," Commissioner Barrell said.
"Marine Rescue NSW is extremely thankful for her commitment to the service and also to the local boating community.
"She has been an outstanding member of Marine Rescue Jervis Bay for almost a decade and to have a woman of her calibre amongst our ranks is a real asset for Marine Rescue NSW."
Ms Curran has helped raise more than $500,000 for the unit during her nine years at Marine Rescue Jervis Bay.
As the unit's grants officer she has organised grants and coordinated fundraising activities including Bunnings barbecues, the Huskisson Monthly Markets, raffles and Marine Rescue's Australia Day Jervis Bay Duck Derby.
Through the Duck Derby Ms Curran has also strengthened relationships with the Gadhungal Murring organisation.
Ms Curran's work on the Duck Derby has helped the unit set new fundraising records for the event and her photos of the day won second place in a National Australia Day Council competition where she secured $2,000 for the unit.
The money she has raised has helped the Jervis Bay unit to keep boaters safe on the water while supporting the local community.
The winner of the Marine Rescue NSW agency award will be announced at the RESCA ceremony at Bankstown Sports Club on August 12.
