If we all had the hide of politicians we would never be embarrassed

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 16 2023 - 9:25am, first published 7:00am
Grumpy Old Man - this embarrassment is no laughing matter
My granddaughter recently told me that I embarrassed her.

