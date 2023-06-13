NSW Maritime officers were on the Crookhaven River over the long weekend, highlighting the risks of bar crossings and capsizing.
NSW Maritime State Coordinator Damian Logue said the Safety First, Bar None campaign was aimed at educating boaters.
It targeted people crossing coastal bars at places including including the Crookhaven River, Narooma, Moruya, Kianinny, Yamba, South West Rocks, Forster and Swansea.
"Across the campaign we engaged in over 1500 vessel safety checks and issued around 200 official cautions, with the top three offences relating to safety equipment, lifejacket use and licencing or registration," Mr Logue said.
"Over the last 12 months almost half of all capsizings on our waterways have occurred at a coastal bar.
"Around 10 per cent end in a fatality and one in three with serious injuries. We want this to change," he said.
"The 47 coastal bars in NSW each have a unique set of risks - even when it looks calm, conditions can change quickly depending on the tide and weather.
"Large breaking waves and changing conditions can make coastal bars life-threatening to boaters," Mr Logue said.
Before attempting any bar crossing boaters need to equip themselves with the knowledge that could save their life.
"Our top tips for safe bar crossings are to check the weather, your vessel, and your safety equipment before leaving shore," Mr Logue said.
"Always aim to cross with an incoming tide, and don't try and turn around once you start crossing, take waves head on and try not to hit them at a high speed.
"We see far too many boaters take on coastal bars in conditions that aren't suitable for their vessel, or their level of experience as a skipper.
"Know your limits, and if there's any doubt, don't go out," he said.
Boaters are reminded to log on with Marine Rescue via VHF channel 16 or the Marine Rescue NSW app every time they head offshore.
