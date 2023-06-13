South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maritime officers conduct checks as part of bar safety campaign

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 14 2023 - 11:10am, first published June 13 2023 - 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Maritime officers were speaking to boaters about bar crossing safety at locations including the Crookhaven River over the long weekend. Picture supplied.
NSW Maritime officers were speaking to boaters about bar crossing safety at locations including the Crookhaven River over the long weekend. Picture supplied.

NSW Maritime officers were on the Crookhaven River over the long weekend, highlighting the risks of bar crossings and capsizing.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.