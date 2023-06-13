Bundanon has today revealed its newest upcoming exhibition season for 2023 - The Polyphonic Sea.
Following on from the success of their last season Fantastic Forms, their next installment will centre around the exploration of language.
Focusing on particular the language that surrounds us in our day-to-day lives, including speech, writing, gesture and music, through to the natural flow of the environment.
This season will again be curated by Sophie O'Brien, with the exhibition showcasing an array of recent and new works by twelve leading artists from Aotearoa in New Zealand.
Exhibiting artists include:
The word polyphony, arises from Ancient Greek, meaning 'many voices'.
Specifically, the word refers to multiple melodies all simultaneously maintaining their independence.
"The Polyphonic Sea prioritises sound, music and language of many kinds (whether written or spoken, read by the eyes or experienced through the body)," Bundanon said in a statement.
Speaking on the newest season, Bundanon CEO Rachel Kent said that it encompasses the direct vision that Arthur Boyd had for the art institution.
"This new exhibition season speaks to Arthur Boyd's vision for Bundanon, to support artists across disciplines in the creation of new works through the artistic residences program, live performance and presentation onsite," she said.
"With its focus on languages, both spoken and experienced through nature, the Polyphonic Sea builds connections between local and international practices."
"I found a resonance with our ambitions at Bundanon; that is, to hold space for numerous creative and cultural practices, often in dialogue with the natural environment," she said.
"These artists from Aotearoa respond to the municipality of languages around them in numerous ways, drawing on Maori and Pakeha heritage as well as the universal languages of sound and gesture."
"Beyond the exhibition itself, Bundanon is collaborating in new ways with first nations custodians on a language forum, part of a bigger partnership, which visitors can experience as part of the public program."
The Polyphonic Sea will be launched on Saturday, July 8 with a celebration of live performance, staged throughout the Art Museum.
Created by artist Antonia Barnett-McIntosh, this opening live program brings together traditional instruments (flute, viola, guitar) and experimental forms (spoken word and field recordings).
Following this, the exhibition's flow will operate as almost a kind of musical score with the artists conducting guests throughout the show.
Spanning a range of artforms (photography, design, documentary filmmaking, choreography, music composition and field recordings, weaving, painting and sculpture), each artist presents work that draws our attention to the languages we often overlook, celebrating a world of non-verbal cues rich with meaning.
The whole season is about inviting visitors to consider the transformational power of listening.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.