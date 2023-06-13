The King's Birthday long weekend was a busy time for police, who conducted a traffic operation in line with double demerit points.
Figures from the weekend show many drivers will pay a heavy price for driving on the Shoalhaven's roads.
Across the southern region 1126 drivers were charged with speeding, while there were also 40 major crashes over the long weekend.
There were also 47 charged with drink-driving offences, from just on 34,000 breath tests.
Some of the most serious of the alleged drink-driving offences came in the Southern Highlands where a man was charged twice within 24 hours.
A 47-year-old man allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.162 after police stopped a Subaru on Belgrave Street, Mittagong, just before 9pm on Friday, June 9.
He was charged with high range drink driving and driving while disqualified.
Then the same man was stopped on Railway Terrace, Wilton, about 4.30pm the following day.
This time he allegedly returned a reading of 0.195, and was again charged with high range drink driving and driving while disqualified.
He was refused bail and ordered to face Moss Vale Local Court on Tuesday, June 13.
