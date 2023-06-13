South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Angus Craig named as one of those killed in Greta bus crash

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 13 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Vincentia High School student Angus Craig has been named as one of the 10 people killed in Sunday night's bus crash in the Hunter Valley. Picture from Facebook.
Former Vincentia High School student Angus Craig has been named as one of the 10 people killed in Sunday night's bus crash in the Hunter Valley. Picture from Facebook.

Tributes are being paid to former Vincentia High School student Angus Craig, who has been named as one of the people killed in Sunday night's tragic Hunter Valley bus crash.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.