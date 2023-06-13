Tributes are being paid to former Vincentia High School student Angus Craig, who has been named as one of the people killed in Sunday night's tragic Hunter Valley bus crash.
Mr Craig grew up in Jervis Bay and attended Vincentia High School, before completing a Bachelor of Engineering at Wollongong University.
He was working in Queensland as a reliability engineer with BHP, having previously worked at Yancoal Australia.
Following news of the death many of Mr Craig's friends have taken to Facebook to express their shock and grief.
Former school mate from Vincentia, Bradley Doyle, described Mr Craig as "a kind, beautiful soul".
They were sentiments echoed by others, including Elle Lee.
"He was always so nice - what an absolute loss to this world," she said on Mr Craig's Facebook page.
Liam Tran described Mr Craig as "the most beautiful soul - I can't understand this and I don't think I ever will".
Mr Craig's Facebook page shows a young man full of life, with images of windsurfing, skiing at Perisher, travelling the world and celebrating with friends.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.