Thomas Mayo was part of drawing up the Uluru Statement from the Heart

By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 13 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 11:00am
Thomas Mayo (right) who wrote The Voice to Parliament Handbook with veteran journalist Kerry O'Brien, is visiting Nowra on Saturday, June 17, to speak at two forums. Picture supplied.
One of the most powerful and motivating voices behind the Yes campaign in this year's referendum, Thomas Mayo, is speaking in Nowra on Saturday, June 17.

