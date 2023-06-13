One of the most powerful and motivating voices behind the Yes campaign in this year's referendum, Thomas Mayo, is speaking in Nowra on Saturday, June 17.
Mr Mayo was present at the Uluru National Constitutional Convention in 2017, and was involved in drawing up the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which formed the basis of the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
And he is being brought to Nowra by the Waminda South Coast Women's Health and Wellbeing Aboriginal Corporation and the Shoalhaven Alliance for Yes23 as supporters for the Indigenous Voice ramp up their campaigning throughout the region.
"Many in the community understand that the Voice is important for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, as well as for our nation, and want to learn more and ask questions," said Waminda spokesperson Hayley Longbottom.
"Thomas is well placed to talk about the Voice because he has been involved with it for so long," she said.
As well as being involved in drawing up the Uluru Statement From the Heart, Mr Mayo has written a number of books including Finding the Heart of the Nation, and more recently joining with veteran journalist Kerry O'Brien to write The Voice to Parliament Handbook.
And he said, "An Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice is the key to closing the gap."
Mr Mayo said voting to support an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament should be "a no-brainer".
"If you look past the scare campaigns, constitutional recognition is a simple and modest proposition," he said.
"We are merely voting on if we believe Indigenous people should have a say about matters that affect them.
"The Voice is not the government's idea.
"Common sense alone should tell you that to help a person, you best listen to what they have to say," Mr Mayo said.
He said the idea had "been reinforced by Indigenous people collectively", gaining "a unique national Indigenous consensus of 250 people - mostly from regional and remote communities".
A Kaurareg Aboriginal and Kalkalgal, Erubamle Torres Strait Islander man, Mr Mayo is speaking at the Nowra Showground Pavilion.
Two forums have been organised.
The first from 10.30am to 12noon is only for members of the Koori community.
The second, from 1 to 2.30pm is open to the whole community.
The information sessions are part of a growing campaign in the Shoalhaven supporting the Yes vote.
The campaign also features supporters holding street and market stalls to spread information.
