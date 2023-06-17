South Coast Register
Sunday Space | Do aliens exist and are UAPs visiting us on Earth?

By Brad Tucker
Updated June 18 2023 - 10:27am, first published 8:00am
Many have looked to the skies for proof of life over the years. Picture by Shutterstock
The growing discussion around UFOs (now called Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon or UAPs) ramped up this past week.

