South Coast Register
Home/Community

Emergency heroes honoured at Rotary Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 13 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency service personnel have been honoured at the annual Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Emergency service personnel have been honoured at the annual Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

They're exactly the people you want around in a crisis - and this bunch of emergency service personnel are the cream of the crop.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.