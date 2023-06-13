They're exactly the people you want around in a crisis - and this bunch of emergency service personnel are the cream of the crop.
The Rotary Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards has recognised the best of the best among our first responders.
Police, firefighters, SES volunteers, marine rescuers, paramedics, and defence personnel all stepped out for the awards night (June 7).
Notably, there was one more team among the ranks this year: Red Cross volunteers were included in the local awards for the first time.
One of their own was even named Officer of the Year (volunteer category).
Linda Tiltsen, of Vincentia Red Cross, earned the top gong for the volunteers.
Her fellow Officers of the Year were Senior Constable Todd Cremer of NSW Police (sworn category), and Captain Paul Collins of NSW Fire and Rescue (salaried category).
15 first responders were nominated for awards across eight services.
Winners from each service were:
Ms Tiltsen said she was thrilled to be part of the SESCAs for the first time, and it was a testament to how the Red Cross helps in a crisis.
"I'm flabbergasted, I never expected this," she said.
"Over the last few years I've put in a lot of hours in both New South Wales.
"It's an honour, and it's nice that Red Cross is recognised by it."
Ms Tiltsen's work with the Red Cross has taken her to natural disaster zones across both New South Wales and Queensland.
She has also earned a National Emergency Medal for her work during the Black Summer bushfires.
Red Cross helps communities prepare for, and recover from disasters.
It's a role Ms Tiltsen has been glad to take on - she's known the value of Red Cross for her entire life.
"They help everyone, anywhere in the world.
"My parents were Estonian migrants, and when they got off the boat, the Red Cross was there with a package of fresh fruit.
'Red Cross has always been there for humanity."
Our Officers of the Year at the SESCAs will go on to the state Emergency Services Awards.
Rotary Clubs of Nowra, Bomaderry, Berry, and Ulladulla jointly host the Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards.
