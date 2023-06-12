South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Guzman y Gomez set to open in Nowra next month

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 13 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not far off - Nowra's new Guzman y Gomez outlet is expected to open in July, providing a massive jobs boost to the region. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Not far off - Nowra's new Guzman y Gomez outlet is expected to open in July, providing a massive jobs boost to the region. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Nowra's new Guzman y Gomez outlet is looking for 60 more staff ahead of a planned opening in July.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.