Nowra's new Guzman y Gomez outlet is looking for 60 more staff ahead of a planned opening in July.
The store is being opened by franchisees Gus and Marcela Soler with son Lucca.
They said said more than 50 people had already been hired to work at the Nowra store, but more were still needed to "share our obsession with delicious fresh food".
"If you're looking for a great place to work with amazing vibes and long-term career opportunities, I encourage you to head to our website www.guzmanygomez.com.au and apply today."
They said they had a passion for good food and cooking, and were drawn to Guzman y Gomez by "the amazing culture and values".
"We're excited to finally introduce locals to our amazing fresh Mexican food," the Solers said.
"We're confident this brand-new drive-thru will be an absolute hit with locals."
Once it opens the new Nowra store on the corner of the Princes Highway and Plunkett Street will offer food available to dine-in, take away, through the GYG app, delivery and a dual lane drive through.
The store will open from 7am to 10pm daily serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, joining a network of about 170 other restaurants across Australia, Singapore, Japan and the USA.
And as an opening special it will be serving up $5 bowls and burritos throughout the opening day.
The Solers said Guzman y Gomez was one of the world's fastest growing fast-food businesses.
Its mission was to re-invent fast-food with its clean menu focusing on made-to-order Mexican food using fresh whole produce and authentic ingredients.
